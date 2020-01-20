Girl Scout Cookie season fast approaching

You can get your Girl Scout Cookie fix again starting Feb. 1.
The Girl Scouts Cookie Program isn't only about cookies, though; it's intended to help Girl Scouts learn valuable skills like entrepreneurship, money management, public speaking and decision-making.
Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa says every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps support experiences and skill-building opportunities for local Girl Scouts.
“When you buy delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you are helping girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop,” said Beth Shelton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.
“Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws.”
If you don't want cookies for yourself, you can also donate through the Joy Project program, which sends cookies to Iowa Military members and area food banks.
For the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa area, the following cookie varieties will be available: Caramel Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout S’mores™, Thanks-a-Lots, Lemonades, Shortbreads, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Sandwiches.
Cookie boxes are $4 per package, with the exception of the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, which are $5.
You can start placing orders Feb. 1, and booth sales will start Feb. 7.
To find cookies nearest you, visit the booth sale locator at girlscoutsiowa.org/findcookies or download the convenient Cookie Finder app.
To find cookie varieties available locally or learn more about the history of Girl Scout cookies and the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org. To join or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/join and www.girlscouts.org/volunteer.