Girl Scout Cookie season fast approaching

You can get your Girl Scout Cookie fix again starting Feb. 1.

The Girl Scouts Cookie Program isn't only about cookies, though; it's intended to help Girl Scouts learn valuable skills like entrepreneurship, money management, public speaking and decision-making.

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa says every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps support experiences and skill-building opportunities for local Girl Scouts.

“When you buy delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you are helping girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop,” said Beth Shelton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.

“Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws.”

If you don't want cookies for yourself, you can also donate through the Joy Project program, which sends cookies to Iowa Military members and area food banks.