Germundson of Mason City Auto Sales gathers supplies for community members in need

After seeing many in the Mason City community lacking household essentials like toilet paper in the wake of COVID-19, DaLayne Germundson, owner and founder of Mason City Auto Sales, wanted to give back.
As local precautions against COVID-19 have geared up, Germundson's own business has slowed.
“I haven’t sold one car since this started," Germundson said.
But in the meantime, he’s been driving around in the mornings to see if he can gather supplies for people in the community who might need them.
Some supplies have been easier to obtain than others.
“I’ve been a little bit successful, but not fully,” Germundson said. “I’ve been finding some toilet paper and some wipes. Not a whole lot of wipes. More toilet paper than wipes.”
From there, he made an announcement on Mason City Auto Sales' Facebook page to spread the word.
If you're in need of certain items, you can message the business's Facebook page to inquire.
So far, Germundson says he's gone through wipes pretty quickly and has handed out about eight packages of tissue paper.
“I think it’s the right thing to do," Germundson said. "I wish there was more businesses in town, or more dealerships, that would kind of jump on board and do the same thing. But to each their own."
He continued, “I’m just happy to be doing it. There have been times when I’ve been down and out… It’s just a way to give back. I’ve been blessed by God.”
For the foreseeable future, Germundson's filling in a need where he sees it, where he can.
“You just gotta think positive, try to get through it,” Germundson said.
