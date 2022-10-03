Georgia Hanford neighborhood marks annual cleanup day

The Georgia Hanford Neighborhood Association held its 15th annual cleanup day Saturday.

For a small donation — or the regular North Iowa Landfill fee for appliances — neighboring residents could get rid of unwanted items.

It gives residents the opportunity to clean out their homes, yards and garages and save time and money by not having to haul items to the landfill themselves or renting garbage containers. For those who need assistance, cleanup day volunteers are willing to pick up garbage the night before.

The Georgia Hanford neighborhood consists of around 270 homes in the area from Georgia Hanford Park, located on 23rd Street South East, north to 19th Street South East and from South Federal Avenue east to South Carolina Place.

The idea was born out of resident Chris Watts’ walks through his neighborhood. He saw trash and unwanted items in backyards and alleys and knew a large share of neighborhood residents were elderly folks who needed assistance. He got together with two of his neighbors, Mark Dempsey and Larry Solberg, and they formed the neighborhood association.

The men, along with their wives, took flyers to each home and encouraged their neighbors to bring stuff to the park. Dempsey said they usually fill two large roll-off containers and sometimes a third with just household rubbish. In addition to that, they fill a flat rack with appliances and another with scrap metal.

“We get a chunk (of money) back, and that offsets our costs,” Solberg said. After everything is paid the remainder of the donations go back into the park and the maintenance and upkeep of the lilac hedges on 19th Street.

To get the project off the ground, Watts applied for a neighborhood grant from the city. But the effort didn't stop there. Watts also asked businesses for donations and wrote grant applications to raise enough money for new playground equipment. Association members and volunteers assembled and installed the equipment themselves.

In the years since the Georgia Hanford Neighborhood Association’s first cleanup day, enough funds have been raised for fencing, pouring cement for a regulation basketball court, benches, and a dual-head light pole that shines on the playground equipment and the shelter house, which cuts down on vandalism.