Gas leak poses danger at Waldorf University calls for evacuation

Simple snow removal at the Waldorf University location at 145 A south 8 Street on Thursday Jan. 23, led to a bit of harried excitement for the community, when Waldorf maintenance hit a gas line right around the noon hour.
The incident occurred around the noon hour and continued for about an hour and a half. On hand were the Forest City Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance crew, Forest City Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriffs.
The incident called for evacuating students from some building, which did include some dorm areas, and people were maintained at safe distance.
Forest City Fire Chief commented; “The line hit was broken right before the shut off valve access,” said Fire Chief Johnson. “So Black Hills Energy was called, and they had to come find a different location to shut off that service, which was off the curb and took some time. Some buildings were evacuated and the situation basically stabilized until Black Hills was able to shut gas supply off.
The incident could have become more serious, because it posed the danger of an explosion if the right ignition source had been present, according to Johnson.
“We are just doing our job,” said Johnson, regarding how his department responded to the posing danger. “We have a very professional organization and we responded professionally.”
Community Affairs Manager Lynn Porter Black Hills Energy said that when crews arrived, their first priority was people’s safety.
“Our crew worked with the Forest City Fire Department and I believe they already had the buildings evacuated,” said Porter. “We were able to turn off the gas, make the repairs that we needed to and then our crews entered the buildings to do their checks to make sure everything was safe before people could be let back in, all in about an hour and a half.
Black Hills Energy is out of Rapid City South Dakota, but we have an office in Forest City, which reports to the Webster City Office. If gas is smelled in the community people are advised to call: 1-888-890-5554 and report natural gas , if in home or building leave immediately and call from outside, not inside.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.