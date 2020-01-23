Gas leak poses danger at Waldorf University calls for evacuation

Simple snow removal at the Waldorf University location at 145 A south 8 Street on Thursday Jan. 23, led to a bit of harried excitement for the community, when Waldorf maintenance hit a gas line right around the noon hour.

The incident occurred around the noon hour and continued for about an hour and a half. On hand were the Forest City Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance crew, Forest City Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriffs.

The incident called for evacuating students from some building, which did include some dorm areas, and people were maintained at safe distance.

Forest City Fire Chief commented; “The line hit was broken right before the shut off valve access,” said Fire Chief Johnson. “So Black Hills Energy was called, and they had to come find a different location to shut off that service, which was off the curb and took some time. Some buildings were evacuated and the situation basically stabilized until Black Hills was able to shut gas supply off.

The incident could have become more serious, because it posed the danger of an explosion if the right ignition source had been present, according to Johnson.