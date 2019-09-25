Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Eagle Grove 0
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team swept Eagle Grove on Tuesday night to improve to 4-7 overall.
The Cardinals took the first set 25-14, then won the second set 25-10, followed by a 15-10 win in the third set to take the match.
Sophomore Rylee Frayne and junior Morgan Ryerson led the Cardinals with 6 kills on the night.
Junior Erica Eenhuis was perfect with 12-of-12 serves and had 5 aces, while junior Maddie Graham was 13-of-14 with 4 aces, junior Jayden Frank was 11-of-14 with 3 aces and senior Kaitlyn Robinson was 11-of-13.
Graham led GHV with 13 assists on the night.
The Cardinals will be in action again Saturday at the Bishop Garrigan tournament.
