Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Belmond-Klemme 0
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team swept aside Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, as the Cardinals came out winner by set scores of 26-24, 25-12, and 25-16.
Junior Erica Eenhuis led the Cardinals with six kills, along with five digs, Junior Maddie Graham led the team with 17 assists, and junior Maddie Graham had a team-high eight digs.
GHV will play on Thursday, at Bishop Garrigan, with Belmond-Klemme will play at home in a tournament against Iowa Falls-Alden, and West Hancock.
