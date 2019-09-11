Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Belmond-Klemme 0

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team swept aside Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday, as the Cardinals came out winner by set scores of 26-24, 25-12, and 25-16.

Junior Erica Eenhuis led the Cardinals with six kills, along with five digs, Junior Maddie Graham led the team with 17 assists, and junior Maddie Graham had a team-high eight digs. 

GHV will play on Thursday, at Bishop Garrigan, with Belmond-Klemme will play at home in a tournament against Iowa Falls-Alden, and West Hancock. 

