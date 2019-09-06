Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, West Hancock 1

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat West Hancock in four sets on Thursday night. 

Junior Chloe Frank had a team-high 14 kills. Junior Erica Eenhuis was second on the team, with eight. Maddie Graham was a force of her own on offense, as she finished with 29 assists. 

The win as the Cardinals' first victory of the season, while West Hancock fell to 1-2. The Eagles will play on Tuesday against North Union, while GHV will play at home, against Belmond-Klemme. 

