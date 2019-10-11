Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Rockford 2
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat Rockford in five sets on Thursday, as the Cardinals won a hard-fought battle to 9-11 on the season.
Junior Morgan Ryerson led the way for G-H-V with 12 kills, seven digs, and three aces. Sophomore Chloe Frank and junior Erica Eenhuis were close behind, with nine kills apiece. Eenhuis also contributed 13 digs to the effort.
The loss was Rockford's eighth straight defeat, while the Cardinals win was their third straight victory. G-H-V will play again on Tuesday, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.