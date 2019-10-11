Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Rockford 2

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat Rockford in five sets on Thursday, as the Cardinals won a hard-fought battle to 9-11 on the season. 

Junior Morgan Ryerson led the way for G-H-V with 12 kills, seven digs, and three aces. Sophomore Chloe Frank and junior Erica Eenhuis were close behind, with nine kills apiece. Eenhuis also contributed 13 digs to the effort.

The loss was Rockford's eighth straight defeat, while the Cardinals win was their third straight victory. G-H-V will play again on Tuesday, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. 

