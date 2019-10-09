Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, North Union 2
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team beat North Union in five sets on Tuesday night, as the Cardinals captured the first, fourth, and fifth sets en route to their eighth win of the year.
The Cardinals got big contributions from several members of their offense. Erica Eenhuis and Chloe Frank each finished with 11 kills, with Carlee Frayne and Morgan Ryerson each had eight. Eenhuis also had 12 digs.
Setter Jayden Frank had 21 assists on the night.
The Cardinals will play again on Thursday, at Rockford.
