Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
The Garner-Hayefield-Ventura volleyball team fell in three sets on Tuesday night to the Cowboys, by set scores of 25-9, 25-13, and 25-12.
It was a tough night for the Cardinals, as sophomore Chloe Frank and senior Carlee Frayne led the team with just five kills apiece.
With the loss, the Cardinals fell to 9-12 on the season. They will play in a home tournament on Saturday.
