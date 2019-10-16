Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

The Garner-Hayefield-Ventura volleyball team fell in three sets on Tuesday night to the Cowboys, by set scores of 25-9, 25-13, and 25-12. 

It was a tough night for the Cardinals, as sophomore Chloe Frank and senior Carlee Frayne led the team with just five kills apiece. 

With the loss, the Cardinals fell to 9-12 on the season. They will play in a home tournament on Saturday. 

