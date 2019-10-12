Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0

Fans of offensive football went home sorely disappointed on Friday night, as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura beat Southeast Valley by a score of 3-0. 

Quarterback Landon Dalbeck went only 3-of-11 through the air for 26 yards, though he still managed to put points on the board. Dalbeck kicked a 27-yard field goal to break the scoreless tie. Incredibly, that kick was enough for a Cardinals' victory. 

With the win, the Cardinals improved to 4-3 on the season. They will play at home next week against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. 

