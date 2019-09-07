Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27, Humboldt 7

Joe Pringnitz went off for 172 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura picked up its first win of the season in a 27-7 victory over Humboldt.

The Cardinals rushed for 305 yards on the evening.

Landon Dalbeck, who rushed for 55 yards, added 105 yards through air and connected with Jared Shaw on a 38-yard scoring pass.

G-H-V (1-1) faces a tough task Friday when it will host Clear Lake.

