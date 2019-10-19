Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
The G-H-V football team beat the Cowboys by a convincing 48-12 score, as senior running back Jared Shaw carved up the Cowboys defense, to the tune of 173 yards rushing, and five touchdowns.
With the win, the Cardinals improved to 5-3 overall, and 3-1 in conference play. They will finish the regular season with a home game against Spirit Lake.
