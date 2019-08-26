Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country

Front row: Jordan Upmeyer, Sam Childress, Nevaeh Andersen, Jake Hejlik, Abby Christians, Brandon Englin, Trinity Durbin, Aiden Richardson. Middle row: Coach Ryan Hinders, Audrey Carrison, Blake Lynch, Hayden Hutcheson, Lucy Schmidt, Lorna Whelan, Sarah Schmidt, Caleb Renner, Alec Rodriguez, Emma Kudej, Coach Kaitlyn Aberson. Back row: Trevor Graham, Shelby Howke, Morgan Krein, Kris Hammitt, Zach Suby, Patrick Carew, Braden Renner, Ashton Strom, Garrett Heller, Rachel Bierle, Kylie Anderson, Scylar Schulz.

Team: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals 

GIRLS

Coach: Kaitly Aberson

What to look for in 2019:

The GHV girls cross country team hopes to utilize its strong upperclassman leadership to help establish experience and growth in a young team.

Junior standout Abby Christians will look to return to the state meet for the third year in a row. Christians is currently ranked 8th in the IAXCTF preseason rankings. As her coach, I find that Abby is knowledgeable, intentional, and competitive and that is an impressive combination. She's a force to be reckoned with.

Senior Lucy Schmidt and incoming freshman Trinity Durbin will be other solid contributors to our varsity team, with Audrey Carrison and Emma Kudej also up there for us. I am excited about a young team and potential we have.

Girls Roster:

Andersen Nevaeh, 9

Rachel Bierle, 9

Trinity Durbin, 9

Morgan Krein, 9

Sarah Schmidt, 9

Kylie Anderson, 10

Audrey Carrison, 10

Shelby Howke, 10

Emma Kudej, 10

Kenadie Lau, 10

Abby Christians, 11

Lorna Whelan, 11

Lucy Schmidt, 12

BOYS

Coach: Ryan Hinders

What to look for in 2019:

We will have some new faces in the lineup this year, but with six returning letter winners, we bring a good core group back in 2019. With our returning experience mixed with our new guys, we are ready to get out and compete.

Boys Roster:

12 - Patrick Carew

12 - *Sam Childress

12 - Caleb Renner

12 - *Jordan Upmeyer

11 - Brandon Englin

11 - *Blake Lynch

11 - *Kris Hammitt

11 - *Jake Hejlik

11 - Hayden Hutcheson

11 - Zach Suby

10 - *Aiden Richardson

10 - Ashton Strom

10 - Braden Renner

9 - Trevor Graham

9 - Scylar Schulze

* Returning letter winners

SCHEDULE

Sept.3 @ Newman Catholic

Sept. 10 @ Belmond-Klemme

Sept. 16 @ Emmetsburg

Sept. 19 @ Clear Lake

Sept.23 @ Humboldt

Sept.30 @ Garner (Home Meet)

Oct. 3 @ Hampton-Dumont

Oct. 8 @ Eagle Grove

Oct.14 @ Forest City

Oct. 17 @ NIACC (Conference)

Oct. 24 @ State Qualifying Meet

