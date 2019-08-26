Team: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals
GIRLS
Coach: Kaitly Aberson
What to look for in 2019:
The GHV girls cross country team hopes to utilize its strong upperclassman leadership to help establish experience and growth in a young team.
Junior standout Abby Christians will look to return to the state meet for the third year in a row. Christians is currently ranked 8th in the IAXCTF preseason rankings. As her coach, I find that Abby is knowledgeable, intentional, and competitive and that is an impressive combination. She's a force to be reckoned with.
Senior Lucy Schmidt and incoming freshman Trinity Durbin will be other solid contributors to our varsity team, with Audrey Carrison and Emma Kudej also up there for us. I am excited about a young team and potential we have.
Girls Roster:
Andersen Nevaeh, 9
Rachel Bierle, 9
Trinity Durbin, 9
Morgan Krein, 9
Sarah Schmidt, 9
Kylie Anderson, 10
Audrey Carrison, 10
Shelby Howke, 10
Emma Kudej, 10
Kenadie Lau, 10
Abby Christians, 11
Lorna Whelan, 11
Lucy Schmidt, 12
BOYS
Coach: Ryan Hinders
What to look for in 2019:
We will have some new faces in the lineup this year, but with six returning letter winners, we bring a good core group back in 2019. With our returning experience mixed with our new guys, we are ready to get out and compete.
Boys Roster:
12 - Patrick Carew
12 - *Sam Childress
12 - Caleb Renner
12 - *Jordan Upmeyer
11 - Brandon Englin
11 - *Blake Lynch
11 - *Kris Hammitt
11 - *Jake Hejlik
11 - Hayden Hutcheson
11 - Zach Suby
10 - *Aiden Richardson
10 - Ashton Strom
10 - Braden Renner
9 - Trevor Graham
9 - Scylar Schulze
* Returning letter winners
SCHEDULE
Sept.3 @ Newman Catholic
Sept. 10 @ Belmond-Klemme
Sept. 16 @ Emmetsburg
Sept. 19 @ Clear Lake
Sept.23 @ Humboldt
Sept.30 @ Garner (Home Meet)
Oct. 3 @ Hampton-Dumont
Oct. 8 @ Eagle Grove
Oct.14 @ Forest City
Oct. 17 @ NIACC (Conference)
Oct. 24 @ State Qualifying Meet
