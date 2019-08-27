Hancock County Extension and Outreach will host “Gardening With Children Child Care Provider” training from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6:30-8:30 pm.

Gardening promotes healthy lifestyles, early learning experiences, social development, and environmental stewardship among preschool children. Childcare providers will engage in experiential learning gardening activities (crafts, learning activities, literacy, container gardening basics and taste testing).

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offers child care provider training, which has been approved by the Department of Human Services. 

Register through the Iowa Child Care Provider Training Registry. For questions, call Hancock County Extension and Outreach at 641-923-2856.

