Game Schedule

Mason City: 09/18-Mason City vs. Boone; 09/25- Mason City at Webster City; 10/02- Mason City vs. Humboldt
Clear Lake: 09/18-Clear Lake at Forest City; 09/25- Clear Lake vs. HDC; 10/02- Clear Lake at West Marshall
Newman Catholic: 09/18- Newman Catholic at North Butler; 09/25- Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills; 10/02- Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar
Hampton-Dumont-CAL:09/18- HDC vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 09/25- HDc at Clear Lake; 10/02- HDC at Roland-Story
Central Springs: 09/18-Central Springs vs. Columbus Catholic; 09/25- Central Springs at Denver; 10/02- Central Springs at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Rockford- 09/18- Rockford at Dunkerton; 09/25-AGWSR at Rockford; 10/02- Rockford at Northwood-Kensett
Northwood-Kensett- 09/18- Northwood-Kensett at Turkey Valley; 09/25- Northwood-Kensett at Riceville; 10/02- Northwood-Kensett vs. Rockford
West Fork- 09/18- West Fork at St. Ansgar; 09/25-West Fork vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 10/02- West Fork at Lake Mills
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura- 09/18- GHV vs. Algona; 09/25- GHV at Estherville Lincoln Central' 10/02- GHV at Okoboji
Charles City- 09/18- Charles City at West Delaware; 09/25- Charles City vs. Decorah; 10/02- Charles City at Waterloo East
West Hancock- 09/18- West Hancock vs. St. Edmond; 09/25- West Hancock at Alta-Aurelia; 10/02- West Hancock vs. North Union
St. Ansgar- 09/18- St. Ansgar vs. West Fork; 09/25- St. Ansgar at North Butler; 10/02- St. Ansgar at Newman Catholic
Forest City- 09/18- Forest City vs. Clear Lake; 09/25- Forest City at West Marshall; 10/02- Forest City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Lake Mills- 09/18- Lake Mills vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 09/25- Lake Mills at Newman Catholic; 10/02- Lake Mills vs. West Fork
Riceville: 09/18-Riceville at Tripoli; 09/25- Riceville vs. Northwood-Kensett; 10/02- Riceville at West Central
Osage- 09/18-Osage vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg; 09/25- Osage at Jesup; 10/02- Osage vs. Denver
