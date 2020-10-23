 Skip to main content
Game Schedule
Mason City: 10/23- Mason City at Webster City

Clear Lake: 10/23- Clear Lake at Spirit Lake

Newman Catholic: 10/23- Newman Catholic at Wapsie Valley

West Fork- 10/23-West Fork at St. Ansgar

West Hancock- 10/23- West Hancock vs. Madrid

St. Ansgar- 10/23- St. Ansgar vs. West Fork

Forest City- 10/23- Forest City vs. Waukon

Lake Mills- 10/23- Lake Mills vs. South Winn

Osage- 10/23- Osage vs. Columbus Catholic

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

