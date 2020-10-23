Game Schedule

Mason City: 10/23- Mason City at Webster City
Clear Lake: 10/23- Clear Lake at Spirit Lake
Newman Catholic: 10/23- Newman Catholic at Wapsie Valley
West Fork- 10/23-West Fork at St. Ansgar
West Hancock- 10/23- West Hancock vs. Madrid
St. Ansgar- 10/23- St. Ansgar vs. West Fork
Forest City- 10/23- Forest City vs. Waukon
Lake Mills- 10/23- Lake Mills vs. South Winn
Osage- 10/23- Osage vs. Columbus Catholic
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
