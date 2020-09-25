 Skip to main content
Game Schedule
Mason City: 09/25- Mason City at Webster City; 10/02- Mason City vs. Humboldt; 10/09- Mason City at Ballard

Clear Lake: 09/25- Clear Lake vs. HDC; 10/02- Clear Lake at West Marshall; 10/09- Clear Lake vs. Roland-Story

Newman Catholic:  09/25- Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills; 10/02- Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar; 10/09- Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield

Hampton-Dumont-CAL:09/25- HDc at Clear Lake; 10/02- HDC at Roland-Story; 10/09- HDC vs. Forest City

Central Springs: 09/25- Central Springs at Denver; 10/02- Central Springs at Sumner-Fredericksburg; 10/09- Central Springs vs. Osage

Rockford- 09/25-AGWSR at Rockford; 10/02- Rockford at Northwood-Kensett; 10/09- Rockford at Janesville

Northwood-Kensett-09/25- Northwood-Kensett at Riceville; 10/02- Northwood-Kensett vs. Rockford; 10/09- Northwood-Kensett vs. Central Elkader

West Fork- 09/25-West Fork vs. Nashua-Plainfield; 10/02- West Fork at Lake Mills; 10/09-West Fork vs. North Butler

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura-09/25- GHV at Estherville Lincoln Central' 10/02- GHV at Okoboji; 10/09- GHV vs. Spirit Lake

Charles City- 09/25- Charles City vs. Decorah; 10/02- Charles City at Waterloo East; 10/09- Charles City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

West Hancock-  09/25- West Hancock at Alta-Aurelia; 10/02- West Hancock vs. North Union; 10/09- West Hancock at Manson-NW Webster

St. Ansgar- 09/25- St. Ansgar at North Butler; 10/02- St. Ansgar at Newman Catholic; 10/09- St. Ansgar vs. Lake Mills

Forest City-  09/25- Forest City at West Marshall; 10/02- Forest City vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 10/09- Forest City at HDC

Lake Mills- 09/25- Lake Mills at Newman Catholic; 10/02- Lake Mills vs. West Fork; 10/09- Lake Mills at St. Ansgar

Riceville: 09/25- Riceville vs. Northwood-Kensett; 10/02- Riceville at West Central; 10/09- Riceville vs. AGWSR

Osage- 09/25- Osage at Jesup; 10/02- Osage vs. Denver; 10/09- Osage at Central Springs

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

