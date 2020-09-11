Game Schedule

Mason City: 09/11- Canceled; 09/18-Mason City vs. Boone; 09/25- Mason City at Webster
Clear Lake: 09/11- Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 09/18-Clear Lake at Forest City; 09/25- Clear Lake vs. HDC
Newman Catholic: 09/11- Newman Catholic at West Fork; 09/18- Newman Catholic at North Butler; 09/25- Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 09/11- HDC at West Marshall; 09/18- HDC vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 09/25- HDc at Clear Lake
Central Springs: 09/11- Central Springs vs. Jesup; 09/18-Central Springs vs. Columbus Catholic; 09/25- Central Springs at Denver
Rockford- 09/11- Rockford vs. Riceville; 09/18- Rockford at Dunkerton; 09/25-AGWSR at Rockford
Northwood-Kensett- 09/11- Northwood-Kensett vs. Tripoli; 09/18- Northwood-Kensett at Turkey Valley; 09/25- Northwood-Kensett at Riceville
West Fork- 09/11- West Fork vs. Newman Catholic; 09/18- West Fork at St. Ansgar; West Fork vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura- 09/11- GHV at Cherokee Washington; 09/18- GHV vs. Algona; 09/25- GHV at Estherville Lincoln Central
Charles City- 09/11- Canceled; 09/18- Charles City at West Delaware; 09/25- Charles City vs. Decorah
West Hancock- 09/11- West Hancock vs. Bishop Garrigan; 09/18- West Hancock vs. St. Edmond; 09/25- West Hancock at Alta-Aurelia
St. Ansgar-09/11- St. Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield; 09/18- St. Ansgar vs. West Fork; 09/25- St. Ansgar at North Butler
Forest City- 09/11- Forest City vs. Roland-Story; 09/18- Forest City vs. Clear Lake; 09/25- Forest City at West Marshall
Riceville: 09/11- Riceville at Rockford; 09/18-Riceville at Tripoli; 09/25- Riceville vs. Northwood-Kensett
Osage- 09/11- Osage vs. Columbus Catholic; 09/18-Osage vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg; 09/25- Osage at Jesup
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!