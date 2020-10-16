Game Schedule

Mason City: 10/16- Mason City at Gilbert
Clear Lake: 10/16- Clear Lake at GHV
Newman Catholic: 10/16- Newman Catholic vs. North Butler
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 10/16- HDC at Iowa Falls-Alden
Central Springs: 10/16- Central Springs vs. South Hardin
Rockford- 10/16- Rockford at Tripoli
Northwood-Kensett-10/16- Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa
West Fork- 10/16-West Fork vs. North Union
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura- 10/16- GHV vs. Clear Lake
Charles City- 10/16- Charles City vs. Wahlert Catholic
West Hancock- 10/16- West Hancock vs. Manson-NW Webster
St. Ansgar- 10/16-Bye
Forest City- 10/16- Forest City vs. New Hampton
Lake Mills- 10/16- Lake Mills vs. Bishop Garrigan
Riceville: 10/16- Riceville at Janesville
Osage- 10/16- Osage vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
