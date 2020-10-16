 Skip to main content
Game Schedule
Mason City: 10/16- Mason City at Gilbert

Clear Lake: 10/16- Clear Lake at GHV

Newman Catholic: 10/16- Newman Catholic vs. North Butler

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 10/16- HDC at Iowa Falls-Alden

Central Springs: 10/16- Central Springs vs. South Hardin

Rockford- 10/16- Rockford at Tripoli

Northwood-Kensett-10/16- Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa

West Fork- 10/16-West Fork vs. North Union

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura- 10/16- GHV vs. Clear Lake

Charles City- 10/16- Charles City vs. Wahlert Catholic

West Hancock- 10/16- West Hancock vs. Manson-NW Webster

St. Ansgar- 10/16-Bye

Forest City- 10/16- Forest City vs. New Hampton

Lake Mills- 10/16- Lake Mills vs. Bishop Garrigan

Riceville: 10/16- Riceville at Janesville

Osage- 10/16- Osage vs. Aplington-Parkersburg

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

