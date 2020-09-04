 Skip to main content
Game Schedule
Clear Lake: 09/04- Clear Lake vs. Regina Catholic; 09/11- Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden; 09/18-Clear Lake at Forest City

Newman Catholic: 09/04- Newman Catholic at Bishop Garrigan; 09/11- Newman Catholic at West Fork; 09/18- Newman Catholic at North Butler

Hampton-Dumont-CAL: 09/04- HDC vs. West Fork; 09/11- HDC at West Marshall; 09/18- HDC vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

Central Springs: 09/04- Central Springs at North Butler; 09/11- Central Springs vs. Jesup; 09/18-Central Springs vs. Columbus Catholic

Rockford- 09/04- Rockford vs.Turkey Valley; 09/11- Rockford vs. Riceville; 09/18- Rockford at Dunkerton

Northwood-Kensett- 09/04- Northwood-Kensett at Clarksville; 09/11- Northwood-Kensett vs. Tripoli; 09/18- Northwood-Kensett at Turkey Valley

West Fork- 09/04- West Fork at HDC; 09/11- West Fork vs. Newman Catholic; 09/18- West Fork at St. Ansgar

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura- 09/04- GHV at St. Ansgar; 09/11- GHV at Cherokee Washington; 09/18- GHV vs. Algona

West Hancock- 09/04- West Hancock at Forest City; 09/11- West Hancock vs. Bishop Garrigan; 09/18- West Hancock vs. St. Edmond

St. Ansgar- 09/04St. Ansgar vs. GHV; 09/11- St. Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield; 09/18- St. Ansgar vs. West Fork

Forest City- 09/04- West Hancock at Forest City; 09/11- Roland-Story at Forest City; 09/18- Clear Lake at Forest City

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

