Game of the week: Newman Catholic at West Fork

The matchup: West Fork (1-0) vs. Newman Catholic (2-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: West Fork High School
What's on the line: Both teams are currently undefeated.
He said it: “Now that they’re a year older, they have the experience. Going back to their baseball season, they learned how to win I think.”- Newman Catholic head coach Rich McCardle.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
