 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game of the week: Newman Catholic at West Fork
0 comments

Game of the week: Newman Catholic at West Fork

Newman Knights athletic weblogo

The matchup: West Fork (1-0) vs. Newman Catholic (2-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: West Fork High School

What's on the line: Both teams are currently undefeated.

He said it: “Now that they’re a year older, they have the experience. Going back to their baseball season, they learned how to win I think.”- Newman Catholic head coach Rich McCardle. 

+1 
West Fork logo

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News