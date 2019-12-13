Girls
Points
Anna Deets, Mason City 129
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 91
Sara Faber, Clear Lake 83
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 81
Emily Caspers, West Fork 77
Assists
Ali Rood, Mason City 25
Jada Williams, Mason City 21
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar 21
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock 19
Addison McMurray, Belmond-Klemme 17
Blocks
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 17
Haley Beminio, Belmond-Klemme 15
Emily Caspers, West Fork 13
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 13
Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake 8
Steals
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 27
Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan 19
Kailah Thompson, Newman Catholic 19
Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs 16
Sara Faber, Clear Lake 16
Rebounds
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan 43
Emily Caspers, West Fork 43
Amanda Chizek, West Hancock 42
Hailey Beminio, Belmond-Klemme 41
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar 32
Boys
Points
Matt Schubert, Rockford 82
Jeffrey Skogen, Mason City 71
John Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 70
Cade Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 69
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan 66
Assists
Justice Jones, Rockford 25
John Joyce, Bishop Garrigan 21
Zachary Suby, GHV 20
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 19
Noah Miller, Forest City 19
Steals
Noah Miller, Forest City 15
Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic 10
Jarett Scharper, Osage 10
Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme 9
Brandon Leber, Forest City 9
Rebounds
Matt Schubert, Rockford 48
Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs 46
Jakob Washington, West Fork 44
Salge Kaleb, North Butler 37
Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake 35
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.