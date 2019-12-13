Girls

Points

Anna Deets, Mason City             129

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan        91

Sara Faber, Clear Lake                 83

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan       81

Emily Caspers, West Fork            77

Assists

Ali Rood, Mason City                    25

Jada Williams, Mason City             21

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar             21

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock        19

Addison McMurray, Belmond-Klemme  17

Blocks

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan        17

Haley Beminio, Belmond-Klemme  15

Emily Caspers, West Fork              13

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock      13

Kaitlyn Vanderploeg, Clear Lake     8

Steals

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan         27

Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan  19

Kailah Thompson, Newman Catholic 19

Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs       16

Sara Faber, Clear Lake                  16

Rebounds

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan        43

Emily Caspers, West Fork              43

Amanda Chizek, West Hancock      42

Hailey Beminio, Belmond-Klemme 41

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar       32

Boys

Points

Matt Schubert, Rockford                 82

Jeffrey Skogen, Mason City             71

John Joyce, Bishop Garrigan           70

Cade Winkel, Bishop Garrigan         69

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan      66

Assists

Justice Jones, Rockford                 25

John Joyce, Bishop Garrigan         21

Zachary Suby, GHV                     20

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake           19

Noah Miller, Forest City               19

Steals

Noah Miller, Forest City             15

Sammy Kratz, Newman Catholic 10

Jarett Scharper, Osage              10

Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme 9

Brandon Leber, Forest City         9

Rebounds

Matt Schubert, Rockford             48

Trenton Wirtjes, Central Springs  46

Jakob Washington, West Fork      44

Salge Kaleb, North Butler            37

Jaylen DeVries, Clear Lake          35

