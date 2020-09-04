Game of the week: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. St. Ansgar

The matchup: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-0) vs. St. Ansgar (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: St. Ansgar High School
What's on the line: Both teams come into the game with perfect records.
He said it: We’ve got a lot of tough guys on the team and we think that we can go in there and punch someone in the mouth, whoever stands up across from us.”- St. Ansgar running back Carter Salz
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!