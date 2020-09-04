 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game of the week: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. St. Ansgar
0 comments

Game of the week: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. St. Ansgar

The matchup: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-0) vs. St. Ansgar (1-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: St. Ansgar High School 

What's on the line: Both teams come into the game with perfect records. 

He said it: We’ve got a lot of tough guys on the team and we think that we can go in there and punch someone in the mouth, whoever stands up across from us.”- St. Ansgar running back Carter Salz

+1 
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura logo
+1 
St. Ansgar logo

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News