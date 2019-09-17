The University of Iowa's Carver College of Medicine held its 25th annual White Coat Ceremony in August for first-year students beginning their medical education at the UI.
Those receiving their white coats were Lucas Maakestad and Nathen Spitz, both of Osage.
The event welcomed the Carver College of Medicine Class of 2023, and represented the first time the 152 future physicians recited the Oath of Hippocrates, calling attention to the importance of the doctor-patient relationship.
