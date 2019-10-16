CS Panther Village logo

CS Panther Village will be hosting BALL Festival 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at Central Springs Middle School.

The event, which benefits the improvement of youth baseball and softball fields in Nora Springs, will feature hayrides, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, bobbing for apples, bake sale, and a kids-versus-adults kickball game.

A lunch menu will be available and includes sloppy joes, ham sandwiches, boneless wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, chips, and drinks.

Additional details can be found on the CS Panther Village Facebook page.

Central Springs Middle School is located at 504 N Iowa Ave, Nora Springs.

