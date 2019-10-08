The Faith Lutheran Church of Miller is holding a fundraising potato bar from 4:30-6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The meal includes a potato bar, lefse, homemade pies and baked goods.

The cost is a free will donation with take-outs available.

Profits from the event will be used for local non-profit organizations.

