Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will lead a Full Moon Walk, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, starting at the Thorpe Park shelter house. The walk last about one hour.

Along the way, Ralls will discuss the moon and the many nocturnal animals that are active all night long, including coyotes, bats and owls. Even if it’s cloudy and there’s no moonlight, those attending will still be able to enjoy the nighttime walk.

Everyone is asked to bring along a flashlight. Kids can even wear their Halloween costumes, if they’d like. Halloween candy, cookies and hot chocolate will be available.

For more information about the walk, contact Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com or at 641-565-3390.

