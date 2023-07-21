Dane Dugan, general manager of the North Iowa Fair, picks up any duties required. Here, he serves beer in the Central Beer Garden. This is Dugan's first year as general manager.
Robin McClelland
Kaeli Villarman, 5, of Mason City rides the medieval carousel with a volunteer. She's spending the day with her cousin Taimari Villarman (not pictured) before Taimari moves away.
Robin McClelland
Caden Gibbons, 16, lives south of Mason City and attends Newman High School. He shows Missouri Foxtrotter horses and brought 2 massive Texas Longhorn cattle to the fair.
Robin McClelland
Riley Dadisman is an 11-year-old Newman Catholic student who rides English dressage. She and her horse Elsie, 5, have been riding dressage for three years now.
Robin McClelland
Kristi Nicole has been painting faces for 13 seasons. She's a regular face at events all over Mason City and North Iowa. She keeps at it because she loves the way kids grin when they see their own face art.
Robin McClelland
Parker Webb takes a ride on a pony at the Horse'n Around Mini-stable. Mom and dad Lauren and Jacob Webb say it's her second time on a pony and Parker took it very seriously.
