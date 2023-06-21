SHEFFIELD -- A man was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy in Sheffield on Tuesday night after deputies responded to the scene of a domestic dispute.

Deputies were called at 9:42 p.m., to 1124 W. Gilman St. in Sheffield on a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a male brandishing a handgun at a vehicle and at deputies. Deputies ordered the male to drop the gun. The male refused and a deputy shot him one time. Medical personnel responded to the scene but the male died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.

The name of the deceased will be released at a later time after notification of relatives.