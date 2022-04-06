Franken to report $1.4 million in Senate race for Democratic nomination

CEDAR RAPIDS — U.S. Senate hopeful Michael Franken has raised nearly $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2022, according to a report his campaign will file Wednesday.

The Sioux City Democrat raised $1,397,843 from more than 36,000 unique donors “without one dime of corporate PAC money,” he will report to the Federal Election Commission. He finished the January to March quarter with more than $1 million cash on hand — 98 percent of which is available for the primary contest.

“I'm proud to say that the average donation is less than $30 and we bring in a new donor every three minutes, 24 hours a day,” Franken said Monday night during a virtual forum with the Iowa Democratic Rural Caucus. Each week his campaign has been gaining between 500 and 900 contributors, “so that's a very encouraging thing.”

Franken, a retired three-star admiral who grew up on a rural northwest Iowa farm, describes himself as being pragmatic enough to “achieve the achievable” and progressive enough to “aim for the heretofore unachievable.”

He is in a three-way primary for the Democratic nomination with former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids and Glenn Hurst of Minden. The winner of the June 7 primary will face the winner of the Republican primary, either U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley or state Sen. Jim Carlin.

Campaign fundraising numbers have many meanings, Franken campaign manager Julie Stauch said, “But the common thread is this demonstrates strong leadership.”

Overall, he has raised $1.8 million in the 2022 election cycle.

“For Iowans, it means that Michael Franken is the candidate who understands their lives and struggles and can win,” Stauch said. “For donors, it means donating to Michael Franken is an investment in the person who can meet the moment; who has the experience to deal with the challenges we face as a nation; and can win. For those donors who are not Iowans, it means they are responding to his voice and recognizing that he is a leader for the moment, and can win.

“Lastly, overall it shows we are trending in the right direction,” Stauch said.

Finkenauer and Hurst haven’t filed their first quarter reports. She reported raising $1.9 million in 2021 with $724,000 cash on hand. Hurst reported nearly $66,500 raised and $34,000 cash on hand.

According to his Federal Election Commission paperwork, Franken has 51,000 donors, including 2,804 Iowans, who contributed an average of $27. Fifteen percent of his money — $207,517 — came from Iowans.

