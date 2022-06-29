Fourth of July Celebration set in Charles City June 30 - July 4

Get set to “Party in the Heartland” during the annual Fourth of July celebration in Charles City July 1-4, with a variety of events and activities planned for all ages.

Things actually get under way on Thursday, June 30 , at 7 p.m., with the Stony Point Players presentation of “Live and Local at the Charles Theatre: An Evening of Community Theatre.” Enjoy eight short plays by local playwright James Grob. There will be an encore presentation on Saturday, July 2 at 2 p.m. at the Charles Theatre.

Friday, July 1, is Kids Day presented by Soifer Family McDonald’s and First Citizens Bank beginning at 10 a.m. in Central Park with registration for the Kids Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. Children are encouraged to decorate their rides (or themselves) in patriotic colors and parade around the park with family and friends. Afterwards there will be games and a McDonald’s Meal available in the park until noon, with a stage show planned from noon-1 p.m. Also offered that day will be Kids Bowling at the Comet Bowl from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., miniature golf at Bayou Bend Mini Golf from 1-3 p.m., and free swimming at Lion’s Field Pool from 3-5 p.m.

The evening of July 1st, enjoy the third installment of the summer Party in the Park series from 5-9 p.m. The “Hero Night” themed-event will feature the band Chocolate Crackers and is free to attend. There will be food vendors, a beer garden, games and activities to enjoy, with the National Guard’s Climbing Wall tentatively scheduled to be there.

Other than the second performance of the community theatre plays at the Charles at 2p.m., the only scheduled holiday activity on Saturday, July 2, will be the Charles City Bike Ride, which will depart the First Citizens Bank & Trust lot downtown at 8 a.m. The fee is $5 and riders can choose from three different routes ranging from 26-50 miles, with a sag Wagon available. Register that morning before the ride or contact Richard Neal at rjneal@myomnitel.com for more information.

The Central Park activities resume on Sunday, July 3, with a Community Hymn Sing and Community Prayer at 11:30 a.m. organized by the Evangelical Free Church. Starting at 1 p.m. there will be music and entertainment, with juggler Dan Kirk performing multiple shows, along with pony rides until 6 p.m., various activities, food vendors and a beer garden in the park. The Southland Band will be performing at 3:30 p.m., followed by a Hot Dog Eating Contest sponsored by Fareway and Dave’s Restaurant at 7 p.m. and headline performer John King at approximately 8 p.m. King is a rising country music singer and songwriter who has toured with Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Sam Huint and Travis Tritt.

The Charles City Municipal Band will perform its annual Patriotic Concert at 7:30 p.m. along the riverfront behind the library. The annual Fireworks Show will be held after the King concert on July 3 at approximately 10:15 p.m. downtown over the Cedar River. The Main Street Bridge will be closed down from 9-11 p.m. that night for the show.

Then on Monday, July 4, get an early start with the 20th Annual Charley Western Firecracker 5 races (5K and 5 Mile) at 7:30 a.m. The Independence Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m., coming up North Main Street to the bridge and over onto North Jackson. Immediately after the parade there will be activities in Central Park including food vendors, the beer garden and live music by The Mixed Tape. Hy-Vee will sponsor a Watermelon Eating Contest at approximately 2 p.m.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

