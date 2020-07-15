Four Oaks takes precautions after staff members test positive for COVID-19
Four Oaks takes precautions after staff members test positive for COVID-19

Four Oaks

From 2015: Four Oaks opened a 32-bed Psychiatric Medical Institute for Children opened at 80 N. Eisenhower Ave. 

A couple of Four Oaks staff in Mason City have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Like many frontline workers battling the COVID-19 crisis, Four Oaks cares for Iowa’s most vulnerable youth and has a small number of staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating," a press release from Four Oaks said.

"In consultation with Cerro Gordo Department of Public Health and in abundance of caution, Four Oaks has decided to begin testing of all staff and clients on 7/15/20," the release said.

The release also stated that "personal protective equipment (PPE) and quarantine protocols will be in place to protect those involved and limit further exposure."

“Four Oaks’ foremost responsibility and priority is for the safety of the children in our care, their families, the community and our staff,” said Debbie Craig, chief advocacy officer for Four Oaks. “We are working closely with officials and are not disclosing specific details to protect the healthcare privacy of the staff and residents.”

Craig emphasized that in response to the couple staff members who have tested positive, all staff and clients will be tested.

Four Oaks operates programs for troubled youth and families referred by the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS), Juvenile Court Services (JCS), parents and other officials. 

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

