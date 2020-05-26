Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man

The man also moans. One of the officers tells the man to "relax." At one point the man calls for his mother and says: "My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts ... I can't breathe." As bystanders shout their concern, one officer says, "He's talking, so he's breathing."

But the man stops talking — and slowly becomes motionless under the officer's restraint. The officer does not remove his knee until the man is loaded onto a gurney by paramedics.

Several witnesses had gathered on a nearby sidewalk, some recording the scene on their phones. The bystanders became increasingly agitated. One man yelled repeatedly. "He's not responsive right now!" Two witnesses, including one woman who said she was a Minneapolis firefighter, yelled at the officers to check the man's pulse. "Check his pulse right now and tell me what it is!" she said.

At one point, one officer says: "Don't do drugs, guys." And one man yells: "Don't do drugs, bro? What is that? What do you think this is?"

The victim was identified as George Floyd by Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights and personal injury attorney who said he had been hired by Floyd's family.