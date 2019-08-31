Fort Dodge 65, Mason City 0
Things got off to a rough start in 2019 for the Mason City football team, as the Mohawks lost the season opener at Fort Dodge by a score of 65-0.
The score was the most lopsided in the 107-year history of the series between the two schools.
The Dodgers took a 36-0 lead in the first quarter, and kept their foot on the gas pedal. At halftime, they had a 43-0 lead, and scored twice more in the third quarter to go ahead 57-0. After a 23-yard jet sweep touchdown pass from Bradley Vodraska, the Dodgers led 65-0.
Fort Dodge had a chance to score again at the end of the game, but took a knee at the one-yard line. The win was the 16th straight Dodgers victory against Mason City.
