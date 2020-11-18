Former St. Ansgar star Collin Kramer signs with UNC-Charlotte

Collin Kramer was a standout pitcher for St. Ansgar in his high school days. Now, he gets the chance to play college baseball at the highest level.

Kramer and fellow NIACC lefty pitcher Nick Lommen both signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday, and both will be going on to play Division I baseball. Lommen, who hails from Minnetonka, Minn., signed with Georgia State University, while Kramer will play for UNC-Charlotte, in Conference USA.

Kramer pitched in only three games in his lone season at NIACC, before COVID-19 caused the NJCAA to cancel the spring sports season. In those three games, Kramer pitched six innings, allowed seven hits, and finished with a 4.50 ERA. Kramer played on varsity for five seasons for the Saints, and was named a First Team All-State player by the IHSBCA in both his junior and senior years.

In his senior year at St. Ansgar in 2019, Kramer finished with a 12-0 record, with 113 strikeouts, a .117 opponent batting average, and a 1.09 ERA over 64 1/3 innings.

