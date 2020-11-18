Former St. Ansgar star Collin Kramer signs with UNC-Charlotte

Collin Kramer was a standout pitcher for St. Ansgar in his high school days. Now, he gets the chance to play college baseball at the highest level.
Kramer and fellow NIACC lefty pitcher Nick Lommen both signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday, and both will be going on to play Division I baseball. Lommen, who hails from Minnetonka, Minn., signed with Georgia State University, while Kramer will play for UNC-Charlotte, in Conference USA.
Kramer pitched in only three games in his lone season at NIACC, before COVID-19 caused the NJCAA to cancel the spring sports season. In those three games, Kramer pitched six innings, allowed seven hits, and finished with a 4.50 ERA. Kramer played on varsity for five seasons for the Saints, and was named a First Team All-State player by the IHSBCA in both his junior and senior years.
In his senior year at St. Ansgar in 2019, Kramer finished with a 12-0 record, with 113 strikeouts, a .117 opponent batting average, and a 1.09 ERA over 64 1/3 innings.
"It feels good to finally have it over with and focus on the now," Kramer said in a NIACC press release of his commitment to the 49ers. "I really liked the development they have on their pitching side."
Charlotte was 9-8 in its COVID shortened 2020 season, and finished 2019 with a 21-31-1 record.
Lommen pitched in eight innings over two games in 2020 for the Trojans, with nine strikeouts and a 3.38 ERA. He joins a Panthers team that went 9-7 this past season, and 15-41 the year before.
"It's awesome," NIACC head coach Drew Sannes said in a press release. "It's a testament to the time they have put in here. Those guys have seen massive growths since they've got here. It comes down to them going all in. They've taken the time to be very detailed in their process. It's a very rewarding feel for both of them."
