Former prep standout Oliver Martin enrolls at Nebraska

Oliver Martin expects to run his next routes in a college football uniform for Nebraska.
Preparing to participate in his third Big Ten program in as many years, the wide receiver has enrolled at Nebraska and plans to join the Cornhuskers as a walk on.
Martin has not yet been added to the Cornhuskers’ roster but is currently listed in the student directory as being enrolled at Nebraska for the fall semester.
He is the second former Hawkeye to join the Nebraska program as a walk-on this summer, following offensive lineman Ezra Miller.
Martin’s move is the latest in a collegiate career that has been complicated for the Coralville, Iowa, native who was a four-star prospect as a high school receiver at Iowa City West.
Ranked by Rivals as the top prep in the state of Iowa and regarded by 247Sports as the seventh-best receiver in the nation in the 2017 recruiting class, Martin initially selected Michigan over a collection of official visits that also included Iowa, Michigan State and Notre Dame.
He redshirted with the Wolverines as a true freshman and caught 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown for Michigan the following season.
Martin opted to leave coach Jim Harbaugh’s program after participating in spring football in 2019.
He did work his way to the top of a depth chart issued following spring practices, although Michigan’s top two returning receivers were not listed after not participating in the spring.
Martin arrived at Iowa at a time when the Hawkeyes had a number of questions at its receiver positions.
However, growth by juniors Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith and the emergence of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini early in the season left Martin on the outside of Iowa’s receiver rotation.
He did appear in eight games for the Hawkeyes last season, but recorded his five receptions covering 28 yards and his lone touchdown in Iowa’s first four games of the season.
Miller, an offensive lineman who announced his medical retirement from the game in January but opted to return to the game and entered the transfer portal in May, announced in late June his plans to join the Cornhuskers program.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Holstein, Iowa, native redshirted last season at Iowa as a freshman. He will have four years of eligibility remaining with the Cornhuskers.
Miller initially announced when he left Iowa he was dealing with back issues, but later revealed depression and anxiety amplified by a series of events including the death of a close friend was the real reason he chose to step away from the game.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
