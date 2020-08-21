Former prep standout Oliver Martin enrolls at Nebraska

He did work his way to the top of a depth chart issued following spring practices, although Michigan’s top two returning receivers were not listed after not participating in the spring.

Martin arrived at Iowa at a time when the Hawkeyes had a number of questions at its receiver positions.

However, growth by juniors Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith and the emergence of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini early in the season left Martin on the outside of Iowa’s receiver rotation.

He did appear in eight games for the Hawkeyes last season, but recorded his five receptions covering 28 yards and his lone touchdown in Iowa’s first four games of the season.

Miller, an offensive lineman who announced his medical retirement from the game in January but opted to return to the game and entered the transfer portal in May, announced in late June his plans to join the Cornhuskers program.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Holstein, Iowa, native redshirted last season at Iowa as a freshman. He will have four years of eligibility remaining with the Cornhuskers.

Miller initially announced when he left Iowa he was dealing with back issues, but later revealed depression and anxiety amplified by a series of events including the death of a close friend was the real reason he chose to step away from the game.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

