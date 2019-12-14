Tammy Wawro, a Cedar Rapids teacher and former president of the Iowa State Education Association, endorsed former vice president Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign.
“After years of Donald Trump in the White House, it’s critical to have a president our children can look up to again --- and that’s Joe Biden,” Wawro said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe has a demonstrated ability to unite our country and bring civility back into the national discourse. As the spouse of an educator, Joe will treat teachers with the dignity they deserve and he’ll nominate a secretary of education who has experience in the classroom.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.