Tammy Wawro, a Cedar Rapids teacher and former president of the Iowa State Education Association, endorsed former vice president Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign.

“After years of Donald Trump in the White House, it’s critical to have a president our children can look up to again --- and that’s Joe Biden,” Wawro said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Joe has a demonstrated ability to unite our country and bring civility back into the national discourse. As the spouse of an educator, Joe will treat teachers with the dignity they deserve and he’ll nominate a secretary of education who has experience in the classroom.”

