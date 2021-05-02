Former Clear Lake golf standout turns internship into opportunity

The day Joe Powell began working at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek in May 2019, he was greeted by Evan Krause, a BVU sport business and marketing major who had just completed his sophomore year. It was Krause’s first day on the job as well.

It would become a trend for Powell, the BVU Lake Creek Manager who was recently named BVU Director of Golf Operations, who, come July 1, will oversee both men’s and women’s golf programs at BVU, according to a BVU press release.

“Evan was a big help for me in my first summer at BVU Lake Creek,” said Powell, a former collegiate golfer at the University of Dubuque, in the BVU release. “It was so nice to have a college golfer on staff to help me in organizing and running tournaments, as well as with tasks associated with the day-to-day operations on the golf side of the business.”

That summer, Krause, a former Clear Lake standout, served on the board that organized and executed BVU Lake Creek’s popular Member-Guest Tournament, an event that grew to encompass an entire weekend’s worth of activity at the 18-hole layout on Storm Lake’s west side.

“I also hounded Joe into letting me run a tournament on my own and he allowed me to organize a 1-person Ryder Cup tournament at BVU Lake Creek that fall,” said Krause, who hails from Clear Lake.