The Forest City wrestling team went 1-1 in a triangular on Thursday night. The Indians dropped a 42-23 loss to Lake Mills, but dominated West Fork, 66-18.

Winners for the Indians against West Fork include Robay Birri (106), Kellen Moore (126), Brock Moore (132), Nate Doden (138), Kaleb Umbaugh (145), Hayden Hoffmeyer (152), Cadin Fleener (160), Trevor Siddell (170), Blake Skjeie (182), Reese Moore (195) and Christian Anderson (220).

The winners against Lake Mills were Brock Moore, Anderson, Reese Moore and Caleb Cooper (285).

Jan. 5

Webster City Quad

The Forest City wrestling team went 1-2 on Tuesday at the Webster City Quad, with the Indians beating St. Edmond, 60-21, and falling to Algona and Webster City by respective scores of 45-34, and 54-19.

In the Indians' win over the Gaels, the winners were Kellen Moore (126), Brock Moore (132), Nate Doden (138), Kaleb Umbaugh, Hayden Hoffmeyer (152), Cadin Fleener (160), Blake Skejeie (170), Christian Anderson (195), Reese Moore (220), and Caleb Cooper (285).

