Forest City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
The Forest City volleyball swept GHV in three sets on Tuesday night, with the Indians winning the three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-8.
Junior Kaylee Miller had a team-high 15 kills in the match. The win improves the Indians to 2-0 on the season. Their next game will by on Thurday, against North Union. For the Cardinals, the loss dropped them to 0-2. Their next match is Thursday, at West Hancock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.