Forest City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

The Forest City volleyball swept GHV in three sets on Tuesday night, with the Indians winning the three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-8. 

Junior Kaylee Miller had a team-high 15 kills in the match. The win improves the Indians to 2-0 on the season. Their next game will by on Thurday, against North Union. For the Cardinals, the loss dropped them to 0-2. Their next match is Thursday, at West Hancock. 

