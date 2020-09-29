Forest City volleyball on a roll

Forest City only needed three sets at home to beat Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night. The Indians are now 10-5 this season.
Forest City opened up the night with a 25-10 victory in the first set. The Broncos put up a better fight in the next two matches, but still fell, 25-14 and 25-15, respectively.
Junior Shae Dillavou had 10 kills and junior Regan Helgeson had six in the win. Six different players had three or more kills for the Indians. Freshman Jalyn Hovenga had 15 assists and senior Ellie Caylor had 19 digs.
Forest City tournament
Forest City played well in its home tournament on Sept. 19, ending the day with a 3-1 record. St. Ansgar finished with a 3-1 tournament record and Lake Mills went 2-2. Newman Catholic and Clear Lake couldn't muster up a win and both finished with 0-3 records.
Forest City is now 9-5, St. Ansgar is 8-4, Lake Mills is 10-3, Newman Catholic is 9-9 and Clear Lake is 5-9.
Roland-Story 2, Forest City 0: Forest City started it's day off with a 2-0 loss to Roland-Story. The scores of the two sets were both 21-10. Senior Kaylee Miller had five of her team's 12 total kills. Senior Alyson Walker had 11 assists and senior Ellie Caylor had seven digs.
Forest City 2, Webster City 0: The Indians followed up a loss with a 2-0 win over Webster City. Forest City won the first set, 21-13, and the second set, 21-16. Miller again led the Indians with five kills. Freshman Jalyn Hovenga had 13 assists and Caylor had 16 digs in the win.
Forest City 2, Lake Mills 0: In a match between the 2018 and 2019 Top of Iowa West champions, 2018's winner came out on top. The Indians beat the Bulldogs, 2-0. The scores of the two sets were both 21-19.
For Forest City, Miller and junior Shae Dillavou led with seven and five kills, respectively. Caylor had 12 digs in the win. For the Bulldogs, senior Kylie Greenfield had seven kills and junior Leah Moen had 13 assists.
Forest City 2, Clear Lake 0: The Indians finished of their day with a 2-0 victory over Clear Lake. The scores of the two sets were 21-15 and 21-16, respectively.
Five different players had three or more kills for the Indians and Hovenga had all 13 of her team's assists. Caylor had 13 digs and an ace. Senior Kaitlyn Vanderploeg had two of the Lions' six kills and also led with six assists. Freshman Xada Johnson stepped up and had three aces for Clear Lake.
