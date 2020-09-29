Forest City volleyball on a roll

Forest City only needed three sets at home to beat Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night. The Indians are now 10-5 this season.

Forest City opened up the night with a 25-10 victory in the first set. The Broncos put up a better fight in the next two matches, but still fell, 25-14 and 25-15, respectively.

Junior Shae Dillavou had 10 kills and junior Regan Helgeson had six in the win. Six different players had three or more kills for the Indians. Freshman Jalyn Hovenga had 15 assists and senior Ellie Caylor had 19 digs.

Forest City tournament

Forest City played well in its home tournament on Sept. 19, ending the day with a 3-1 record. St. Ansgar finished with a 3-1 tournament record and Lake Mills went 2-2. Newman Catholic and Clear Lake couldn't muster up a win and both finished with 0-3 records.

Forest City is now 9-5, St. Ansgar is 8-4, Lake Mills is 10-3, Newman Catholic is 9-9 and Clear Lake is 5-9.

Roland-Story 2, Forest City 0: Forest City started it's day off with a 2-0 loss to Roland-Story. The scores of the two sets were both 21-10. Senior Kaylee Miller had five of her team's 12 total kills. Senior Alyson Walker had 11 assists and senior Ellie Caylor had seven digs.