Dike-New Hartford 3, Forest City 0
The Forest City volleyball team saw its regional title hopes come to an end on Tuesday night, as the Indians fell to Dike-New Hartford in the Class 3A, Region 4 semifinals in straight sets,
The Wolverines won by set scores of 25-14, 25-11, and 25-20.
No. 4-ranked Dike-New Hartford will play No. 13 Union on Monday in the regional championship game.
