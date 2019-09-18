Forest City 3, West Hancock 1
The Forest City volleyball team beat West Hancock on Tuesday in four sets. The Eagles won set two 25-22, but dropped sets one, three, and four by scores of 25-20, 25-19, and 25-5.
Junior Kaylee Miller paced the Indians with 15 kills, with sophomore Shae Dillavoue close behind with 13. Junior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 20 digs.
Senior Emma Hovenga had an outstanding match, with 43 assists on the day, along with seven aces.
The Indians will host a tournament on Saturday. West Hancock will next play on Thursday, against Newman Catholic.
