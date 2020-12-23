 Skip to main content
Forest City PD hire officer, will negotiate with Britt for K-9 needs
Forest City Police Department 1

In a special meeting on Dec. 23, Forest City Council members authorized Mayor Barney Ruiter and Police Chief Tom Montgomery to negotiate with the City of Britt for a K-9 unit and canine in an amount not to exceed $25,000.

The 2017 Ford Explorer has 67,000 miles and will come with radar, radio, kennel and a car video system. 

The Council also approved the hiring of Tyler Harmon of Britt as a police officer. The City Safety Committee had waived the residency requirement of 20 miles to allow Harmon to reside in Britt.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

