Forest City grinds out win over G-H-V

FOREST CITY – Her team won, so Forest City head volleyball coach Lacy Jerome said that was a positive.

But following the Indians’ 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Tuesday in a Top of Iowa West Conference match, Jerome’s message to the team is we can be much better.

“I’m glad we finished with a win,” Jerome said. “I’m not impressed with a lot of things we did. Not happy at all. We can play a lot cleaner volleyball. We have a lot of things to figure out.”

Early on, the Indians (2-0) were not sharp as G-H-V controlled play and were making a lot better volleyball plays than Forest City.

The Cardinals (3-3) led most of the first game building multiple leads of three or four points before Forest City begin chipping away at the lead as G-H-V's serve receive began to falter which led to the Cardinals struggling offensively.

Still with its struggles, G-H-V lead 22-20, before the wheels completely fell off. The Indians capitalized on three attack errors and service ace by Karly Lambert to scored the final five points of the game.

“I think we came into the match with a good mindset, we just didn’t execute at the beginning, but did much better at the end,” Forest City setter Jenna Walker said.

The Indians jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the second game as Walker served five-straight winning points. The Cardinals battled back to get within 17-16, but Forest City scored five of the six next points to take control.

In the third game, the Indians were in firm control from start to finish.

”Excited that we won, but not excited about how it happened,” Jerome said. “We need to pass more consistently on serve receive and defense, our hitters need to find a way whatever ball they get, find a way to put it in play.”

Bethany Warren led Forest City with 12 kills, while Jenna Walker had 29 assists and Emma Anderson had 19 digs.

Walker believes the Indians will continue to get better.

“I think we are still figuring it out (on how to start matches better),” Walker said. “I think we need to start with more energy as a team. That as a team goal will help a lot.”

Rebecca Hejlik and Gretta Gouge led G-H-V with six kills apiece, while Kenedee Frayne had 10 assists.

Cardinal head coach Meriel Leavy said her team wasn’t as sharp as it needed to be to pull out a victory.

“We started off strong, but then our serve receive just kind of dwindled and we had a lot of little errors that just kept adding up,” Leavy said. “I definitely saw some areas we need to improve upon, and I saw some areas where we have improved from our first match which is great to see. It is just kind of moving forward.”

Forest City returns to action Thursday at North Union, while G-H-V hosts West Hancock, also on Thursday.