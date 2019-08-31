Estherville Lincoln Central 26, Forest City 12
The Forest City football team lost by two touchdowns to the Midgets on Friday night, as Forest City dropped their first game of the season. It was Forest City's 20th straight loss, dating back to the final game of the 2016 season.
The Indians will play at home next Friday against Spirit Lake.
