Forest City 3, Eagle Grove 0

The Forest City volleyball team dominated Eagle Grove in three sets on Thursday, by set scores of 25-8, 25-12, and 25-10. 

Senior Kallista Larson had a team-high seven kills of the Mohawks, while sophomore Shae Dillavour was close behind, with six. 

Senior Emma Hovenga had an impressive 22 assists, out of 24 total for the Indians. 

The Indians are now 1-0 on the season, and will play on Tuesday at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments