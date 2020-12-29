Forest City boys beat Crestwood by six points

The Forest City boys basketball team overcame a one-point halftime deficit to earn a six-point win last Monday night over Crestwood, as the Indians outscored the Cadets, 33-26 in the second half to improve to 4-4 on the year.

Senior Brandon Leber led the way for the Indians, scoring 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while Noah Miller was close behind with 16 points with three 3-pointers and seven free throws. Junior Andrew Snyder had a team-high seven rebounds.

FOREST CITY WRESTLING

Forest City Quad (Dec. 22: The Forest City wrestling team wound up 2-1 at its home quad on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat North Union, 58-24, and Rockford, 54-12, while falling to Nashua-Plainfield, 45-36.

Against the Huskies, the Indians winners were: Christian Anderson (220), Kellen Moore )126), Nate Doden (138), Kaleb Umbaugh (145), Cadin Fleener (160), Blake Skjeie (170), and Reese Moore (195).

Reese Moore, Anderson, Caleb Cooper (285), Kellen Moore, Brock Moore (132), Umbaugh, Hayden Hoffmeyer (152), Fleener, Skjeie, and Travor Siddell (182) were the winners for Forest City against North Union.

WEST HANCOCK BOYS