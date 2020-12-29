 Skip to main content
Forest City boys beat Crestwood by six points
BOYS PREP ROUNDUP

Forest City boys beat Crestwood by six points

Forest City boys basketball vs. Spirit Lake 11-30-20-3.jpg

Forest City junior guard Carter Bruckhoff passes the ball against Spirit Lake earlier in the season.

 LISA GROUETTE - Globe Gazette

The Forest City boys basketball team overcame a one-point halftime deficit to earn a six-point win last Monday night over Crestwood, as the Indians outscored the Cadets, 33-26 in the second half to improve to 4-4 on the year. 

Senior Brandon Leber led the way for the Indians, scoring 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while Noah Miller was close behind with 16 points with three 3-pointers and seven free throws. Junior Andrew Snyder had a team-high seven rebounds. 

FOREST CITY WRESTLING

Forest City Quad (Dec. 22: The Forest City wrestling team wound up 2-1 at its home quad on Tuesday night, as the Indians beat North Union, 58-24, and Rockford, 54-12, while falling to Nashua-Plainfield, 45-36.

Against the Huskies, the Indians winners were: Christian Anderson (220), Kellen Moore )126), Nate Doden (138), Kaleb Umbaugh (145), Cadin Fleener (160), Blake Skjeie (170), and Reese Moore (195).

Reese Moore, Anderson, Caleb Cooper (285), Kellen Moore, Brock Moore (132), Umbaugh, Hayden Hoffmeyer (152), Fleener, Skjeie, and Travor Siddell (182) were the winners for Forest City against North Union.

WEST HANCOCK BOYS

Grand View Christian 62, West Hancock 38 (Dec. 22): The West Hancock boys dropped their season record to 4-4 on the season, after a 62-38 loss to Grand View Christian on Tuesday night.

At 4-2 in conference play, the Eagles are tied with Bishop Garrigan for third in the Top of Iowa West.

