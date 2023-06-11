The orizuru, or paper crane, is believed in Japanese culture to symbolize hope and passing of the soul to heaven. Senbazuru is the tradition of 1,000 paper cranes strung together.

"Folding Cranes/Enfolding Community" by Des Moines-based artist Pamela S. Douglas is a traveling memorial to the nearly 11,000 Iowa lives lost to COVID-19 now on display at the North Iowa Area Community College Activity Center atrium.

When she was sheltering in place, Douglas started folding cranes.

"I wanted to show that COVID deaths were not just a statistic — they are people who loved and are loved. This crane is a symbol of hope. It's a globally recognized tradition of love to encourage healing and hope," she said.

Incorporating a variety of colorful papers, each crane lovingly embraces the memory of an Iowan who died from COVID. The thousands of strung-together cranes gently dance with the movement of the air in the atrium. Sunlight reflects ever so slightly off the cranes making each one shimmer as they catch the eye. Douglas said the last update she saw on the Iowa Department of Public Health website listed 10,797 deaths, the number of cranes she folded. She says she folded a majority of the cranes herself, but had help from family, friends and other volunteers when she fell behind. Many of the cranes have had the names of the deceased written on them.

Douglas has noticed that upon entering, visitors will usually be smiling, taking in the beauty of the exhibit; "They'll say, 'Ooh, what's this?' and 'How pretty,' but once they learn it is a memorial to each of the Iowans lost in the pandemic, their facial structure completely changes. They become somber and reflective."

"People were dying alone. I felt we weren't acknowledging the great amount of grief and mourning that was going on. The thought of a loved one dying alone creates an added dimension to the grief," Douglas said.

The cranes are arranged around circular supports in the center of the atrium, with more horizontally strung cranes surrounding it. "When I started, it was 1,500 [deaths] and I didn't dream we'd get to 10,000, but I kept going."

The trauma of the pandemic isn't limited to those who personally lost loved ones, as lingering health effects continue to impact some who were infected, along with those who lost their livelihoods due to the financial crisis.

NIACC student Arya Sajadian helped install the exhibit.

"My dad was infected [with COVID] and it was a terrible experience. We had to confine him away. He couldn't work, he couldn't eat on his own." Sajadian said.

Ben Tindall and Jessica Martinez also were among the students who helped Douglas install the memorial earlier this week, as well as Mike Jolly of NIACC facilities.

"It's not only a memorial to those who have died, it's a memorial to an experience that we all had to undergo," said Sajadian.

So far the memorial has been installed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines, Reiman Gardens in Ames, Des Moines Area Community College campus in Ankeny, Waukee Public Library, and Loras College in Dubuque.

Douglas said the installation will remain for a few months before she packs up and moves the cranes to Sioux City for the next stop in their memorial flight across Iowa.